VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $220.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.