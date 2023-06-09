Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $517,267.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,514.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00331553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00534083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00420490 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,931,285 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.