VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Plans Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

UITB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 14,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,976. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000.

