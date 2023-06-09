VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Plans $0.17 Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CIZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.