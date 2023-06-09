VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declares Dividend of $0.41

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4069 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CID remained flat at $30.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

