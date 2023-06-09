VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Declares $0.05 Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

