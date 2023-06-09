VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1786 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.