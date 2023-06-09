VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0969 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VSMV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.47. 4,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.