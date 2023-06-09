VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares $0.12 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

