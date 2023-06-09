Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.36

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $524.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

