Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. 784,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,795,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Vimeo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Read More
