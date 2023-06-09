Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. 784,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,795,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

About Vimeo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 297,072 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 92.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

