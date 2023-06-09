Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,480.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,485. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

