Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 70,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,122% from the average session volume of 5,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Volex in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Volex Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

