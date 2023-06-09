Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Down 1%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.75 ($22.31) and last traded at €20.85 ($22.42). 14,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.05 ($22.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

