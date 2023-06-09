Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Up 16.1%

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 93,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 67,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Walker River Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

Further Reading

