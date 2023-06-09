Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 170,587 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.

On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32.

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.09. 5,182,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 25,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

