Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.14 million and approximately $547,586.94 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,638,720 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

