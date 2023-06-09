Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.81. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.07 million, a P/E ratio of 645.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

