Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,213,463. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

