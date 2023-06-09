Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Waste Connections worth $80,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $135.52. 326,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

