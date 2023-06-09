Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after buying an additional 255,073 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.36. 398,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,439. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

