Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 2.4%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 54,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 179,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

