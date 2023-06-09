WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after acquiring an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

