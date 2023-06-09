Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after buying an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,118,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

