WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron Sells 7,687 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.72. The company had a trading volume of 589,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,560,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,727,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.