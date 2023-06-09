Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) is swisspartners Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

swisspartners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises about 4.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,836 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 888,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,911. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

