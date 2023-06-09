WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.00. WeTrade Group shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 118,211 shares.

WeTrade Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeTrade Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WeTrade Group Company Profile

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

