WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $297.89 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00018211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $297.89 million and $9.34 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

