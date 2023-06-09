WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of WNS worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WNS by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in WNS by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. TD Securities upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 180,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. WNS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

