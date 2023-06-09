World Mobile Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $664,808.81 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $55.33 million and $664,808.81 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00035144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,246,321 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

