Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 287.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,961. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.