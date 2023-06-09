Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,535 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Xometry worth $47,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 832.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth about $32,504,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 305,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

