XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $751,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

