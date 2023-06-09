XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.77. XPeng shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 11,932,003 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

XPeng Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 148.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

