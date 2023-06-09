Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading 2.1% Higher

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

