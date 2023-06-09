Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.50 million-$102.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.12 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.69 on Friday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 408.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

See Also

