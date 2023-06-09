Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $404-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.58 million. Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

NYSE YEXT opened at $13.65 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.63% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.