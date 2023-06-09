Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.50 million-$102.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.12 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

Yext Trading Up 0.3 %

Yext stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 236.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yext by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

