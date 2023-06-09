Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing Stock Up 2.9 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

NYSE:BA opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.89.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

