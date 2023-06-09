Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $28.77 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $28.77 or 0.00108801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $469.83 million and $13.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

