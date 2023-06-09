ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZFOX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,960,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $88,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $2,318,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

