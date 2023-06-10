126,500 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Purchased by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.05% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

