1,585 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of WM opened at $162.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

