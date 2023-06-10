175,567 Shares in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 194,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter worth $134,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DCF opened at $7.51 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.