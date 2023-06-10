22,100 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $80,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

