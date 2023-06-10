313,690 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 313,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,898,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

