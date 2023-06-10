318 Shares in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Trading Down 1.4 %

CRA International stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $696.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.35 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

