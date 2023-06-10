338 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFPT stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.79.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.