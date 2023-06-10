3,712 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,851,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 132,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 80,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.86 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

