48,989 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

